PMCO India Group Stage Results: Aztecs ESP wins 1st game of Day 3

PMCO India Group Stage Day 2 Match 1 Standings

The Indian Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The first match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Severny to Military Base, and the first play-zone formed on the centre of the map favoring most of the teams.

Early Game

The whole squad of JSL showed some early aggression towards the GODL clan and eliminated two members of their team. Later, both the teammates of GODL got vanished by MGZed clan, punishing them to ast position. Meanwhile, MGZed clan got eliminated by JSL clan after a third party.

Mid Game

After the half time, FNATIC's squad also showed up in the screen and added a couple of kills to their bag. Later they also eliminated the whole squad of CELTZ, acquiring the top position on the leaderboard. On the other side, DaljitSK with his M24 eliminated a bunch of opponents with a clean headshot.

Late Game

In the final zone, DaljitSK was the only alive member and with 2 man advantage, AZTEC killed him at the last moment. AZTEC got the Chicken Dinner with a total of 17 Kills in the first round. However, DaljitSK managed to secure the #3 spot among the Top 5 players of the match.

