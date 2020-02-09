PMCO India Group Stage Results: Aztecs ESP wins the 3rd game of Day 4

The Indian Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Los Leones to EL Pozo, and the first play-zone formed on the north-east side of the map.

Early Game

Orange Rock again showed some early action in the starting of the match by eliminating M40's teammate. After a quick loot, most of the teams decided to shift in the next zone and secure an early spot on the location. While shifting into the next zone, FNATIC losses his teammate ASH to Orange Rock.

Mid Game

After the 15 minutes of the match, fifteen teams were alive on the ground and all of them were aiming for the survival points. Meanwhile, as soon as the fourth zone closed, a bunch of players got killed by their opponents while rotating into the zone. However, one or two players were still surviving from almost every team.

Late Game

In the final zone,FNATIC's IGL, ScoutOP killed two members of AZTEC clan which lead to a 3v2 fight in the last circle. While holding the edge of the zone, AZTEC's teammate eliminated ScoutOP and later they got victory by vanishing the remaining two players of FNATIC. AZTEC got the chicken dinner with a total of 13 kills.

