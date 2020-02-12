PMCO India Group Stage Results: Fnatic wins the final game of Day 6

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Volnova to Port, and the first play-zone was formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

RIP Squad caught up to M40's Carnage in the beginning of the round, while he was shifting to the next zone. Later on, M40 sacrificed another of their team members to RIP Squad, giving two kills to the latter.

On the other side, Fnatic, the heroes of the previous game, decided to hold the edge of the first zone.

Mid Game

TGE clan, who were holding the small compound in the zone, got spotted by HYP clan which led to an intense fight in the mid-game. However, after a few minutes of gunfights, both the teams decided to fall back to avoid early elimination from the game.

Late Game

LC's clan, who were placed at #2 twice on Day 6, vanquished two members of RIP Squad who had been playing away from their squad. In the final zone, all the members of Fnatic and Team Genocide were standing alive on the map.

Fnatic clinched the last battle of the day by playing bravely in the final moment. Fnatic got the chicken dinner with a total of 17 Kills.