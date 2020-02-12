PMCO India Group Stage Results: Fnatic wins the second game of Day 6

Match standings of game 2

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The second match of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Ha Tinh to Na Kharn, and the first play-zone was formed on the south side of the map.

Early Game

The first zone favored most of the teams, which resulted in no early action in the game. Like their previous strategies, Fnatic decided to loot the warehouses of the Bootcamp, but as no other team landed near them, they later acquired the whole location. Fnatic's Owais took the first kill of the map by eliminating HYP's Esca from the map.

Mid Game

Later, the whole squad of Fnatic decided to take a full-fledged fight from HYP, and they suceeded in deleting all the members of HYP. While running towards his team, Manty OP from Team Tamillas lost his life to Aztec Kill Some, who was prone to the ground. Afterward, Aztec's member spotted all the other members of Team Tamillas and selected to engage with them.

Late Game

RVNG, who had been performing well from the last four days, showed some aggression on the battleground and wiped out all the players of UME clan. The final battle was fought between Fnatic and LC, and it was conquered by Fnatic, who won the first chicken dinner of the Group Stage.