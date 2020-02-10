PMCO India Group Stage Results: Mayhem wins the first game of Day 4

Match standing of Game 1 of Day 4

The Indian Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The first match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Shooting Rage to Novo Repnoye, and the first play-zone formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

At the beginning of the round, Raven's Carryop picked the first kill of the map by eliminating UME's Kiki OP. As they lost their single teammate in the first few minutes, the remaining squad of UME decided to fall back from the spot. Unfortunately, while shifting to another location, UME sacrificed its another member to HEX's Spray.

Mid Game

iE clan and Mogambo were battling it out in a two-story building when the whole FULLPWR clan joined their fight and quickly eliminated the whole iE clan by doing third party. On the other side, RVNG who was looting the shooting rage got the huge advantage as the airdrop landed near them contained M249 + Level 3 gear in it.

Late Game

UMAMBA's Bhishma decided to heal battle as soon as the fifth zone closed; however, he instantly got killed by play zone when he was using his first medikit. In the final zone, MAYHEM again delivered fierce competition to their opponents and ended up winning the game. MAYHEM won the game with a total of 16 kills.

