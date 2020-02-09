PMCO India Group Stage Results: Orange Rock wins the 2nd game of Day 3

PMCO India Group Stage Day 3 Match 2 Standings

Indian Group Stage of PMCO Spring Split 2020 is underway. The second match of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in a Third-Person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Camp Bravo to Ha Tinh, and the first play-zone formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

M4D's Rival knocked out 7S's Viru in the early game, drawing first blood of the game. Picking up with a man advantage, M4D rushed on 7S clan and killed their whole squad into Bootcamp. In the first fiveminutes of the game, two teams already got deleted by taking early fights.

Mid Game

While facing CELTZ clan, FNATIC lost its IGL, ScoutOP, leaving behind three members alive in the squad. On the other side, iNTENSE also added a couple of kill points by killing the whole squad of JSL. In the mid-game, CELTZ was holding the #1 spot on the points table.

Late Game

As the fifth zone shrinked, M4D's NexupOP killed two players of Elves clan. In the final zone, ORANGE ROCK was conqeuring the whole server as they got a bunch of free kills because of play zone advantage. The final battle was clinched by ORANGE ROCK, accuqiring the first chicken dinner of the day.

