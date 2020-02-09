PMCO India Group Stage Results: Orange Rock wins the final game of Day 3

PMCO India Group Stage Day 3 Match 4 Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Moyatra to Cement Factory, and the first play-zone was formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

While looting the small compound, HYP clan met with M40 squad, which lead to early action into the game. After a few minutes of gunfights, M40 wiped out all the members of HYP clan, adding four kills into their bag. Meanwhile, FNATIC also decided to show some early aggression on Team ELVES. Furthermore, they also knocked out two members of the Team Elves.

Mid Game

While rotating into the third circle, GODL's carry picked two kills of JSL team by blowing up their vehicle. On the other side, while holding the ridge of the hill, the only surviving teammate of AIM clan tried to spray down on CELTZ clan, but he failed to survive after the fight. The airdrop of the fifth zone also landed near the port which stationed MK14.

Late Game

In the final zone, an intense battle played out between FNATIC and ORANGE ROCK. At first, ORANGE ROCK picked ScoutOP in a 2v3 fight. Later both the players of ORANGE ROCK rushed on them and killed the last two members of team FNATIC, snatching victory from them of match four. ORANGE ROCK won the final game of the day with a total of 5 kills.

