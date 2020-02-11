PMCO India Group Stage Results: Orange Rock wins the first game of Day 5

Match standing of Game 1 of Day 5

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The first match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Severny to Novo Repnoye, and the first play-zone was formed on the southwest side of the map.

Early Game

The first play zone became a challenging situation, as it didn't favor a lot of teams. However, just after landing to the spot, Mayhem decided to reserve a prime spot in the circle. While shifting to zone, a bunch of teams got spotted by their opponents; still, no one decided to pick an early fight.

Mid Game

The first battle took place between Celtz and ORB clan, and Rox knocked out and instantly killed Tsunami drawing first blood. 7S's Jigsaw, who was away from his team, got knocked by ORB clan. Later, one of ORB's members confirmed his teammate was ran over by a vehicle.

Late Game

At the last moment, five teams were standing alive on the map, who were aiming for the place points. Meanwhile, the ORB clan again showed some aggression towards VSG clan, finishing off their two members.

As the final zone was in an open field, OR's Mavi used a couple of smoke grenades to make a safe passage into the zone. The closing battle was between Orange Rock, and ORB and DaljitSk, who was prone on the ground, knocked out ORB's Devil with the M762 spray.

Afterward, both the surviving members of Orange Rock pushed on the last opponent and grabbed the first chicken dinner of the day.