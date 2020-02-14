PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: 7Seas Esports wins the fourth game of Day 2

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Mylta Power to Georgopol, and the first play-zone was formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

In the first five minutes of the game, ELMT Gabbar knocked out Fnatic's Ronak with a grenade. As none of the Fnatic players were nearby, the ELMT clan confirmed its kills without any fight. Furthermore, Ronak was the first blood of the match.

Mid Game

The third zone shifted to the north side of the map, covering locations like Yasnaya Polyana and Severny. Moreover, it also forced a couple of teams to do a hard shift into the next circle. Celtz clan again showed some aggression by vanishing two members of the LC clan in the mid-game.

Late Game

In the final zone, six teams were facing each other on the map, and 16 players were standing alive on the battleground. Fnatic, who was playing loud in the tourney, wiped out the whole squad of AIM Gaming. It was the 8th zone of the game, and an intense 1v1 battle concluded between 7S and ELMT clan. Luckily, 7S spotted out the enemy and snatched the victory from the ELMT clan.