PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: AZTECS E win fourth game of Day 4

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Shooting Range to Mylta Power, and the first play-zone was formed on the east side of the map.

Early Game

After observing the play zone status, JSL and GodLike decided to drop in Pochinki to gain the advantage of the circle. On the other side, Fnatic picked Novo Repnoye as their strategy was to loot safe and aim for the place points. After looting fast, a bunch of teams started rotating into the safe zone of the game.

Mid Game

VSG Crawlers took the first kill of the map by eliminating Sahil2K from TE clan in a running vehicle. Subsequently, the whole clan of TE decided to step back from the spot and play for the place points on the leaderboard. While doing the bridge camp, UME's God caught iNSANE's Tempest and immediately deleted him from the game.

Late Game

In the same zone, VSG Crawlers became a challenge for the TE clan to pass into the next circle. During the fight of both teams, VSG took two kills of TE clan and added few kill points for their team. AZTECS ESP made a huge comeback in the final match and achieved Winner Winner Chicken Dinner with 28 points.