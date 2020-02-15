PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: ELMT Esports wins the fourth game of Day 3

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Mylta Power to Primorsk, and the first play-zone was formed in the center of the map.

Early Game

At the beginning of the match, 7S's 420OP knocked out JSL RobinGod with a grenade. Later, the whole squad engaged on the opponent team and got all the four kills into their bag. JSL faced an early elimination and placed at #16 position in the final match of the day.

Mid Game

While shifting into the next zone, TGE clan knocked out iNSANE Naruto with Mini 14. However, he failed to confirm his kill and the enemy player survived. On the other side, two airdrops landed near farm location contained AWM + Level 3 Gear in one of them.

Late Game

In the fifth zone, Orange Rock secured a prime spot in the next zone and got success in adding a bunch of kills into their account. The final battle was so intense and concluded between ELMT Esports and Mayhem. ELMT Esports won the last battle and achieved a total of 16 kills.