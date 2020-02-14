PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: Icky Mafia wins the first game of Day 2

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The first match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Severny to Novo Repnoye, and the first play-zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

The first zone forced the majority of teams to do a hard shift as it didn't favor them at the beginning of the match. While looting a two-storey house, Fnatic Ronak collided with M40's Nexus OP and got knocked. Luckily, he got saved by Owais, who traded him instantly. NexusOP was the first player to get eliminated from the game.

Mid Game

In Gerogopool city, Team Tamillas and the AIM clan battled out in the apartments, where AIM's Roppy pulled out two kills of Team Tamillas with his AK47 spray. Later, the whole squad of AIM clan decided to push inside the building, which rewarded them all the kill points of the remaining Team Tamillas players.

Late Game

In the final zone, three teams were standing alive who were aiming for the place points. After a few moments, Celtz MJ punished the last active player of 7S, which lead to a 3v1 final battle. IM clan got the chicken dinner in the first match of the day with a total of 7 kills.