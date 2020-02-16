PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: GODLike wins second game of Day 4

M atch Standings

The group stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, got underway recently.

The second match of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Mongnee to Sahmee, and the first play zone was formed on the south side.

Early Game

vsgCrawlers took the first kill of the map by eliminating ELV's Matt from the game. Later, vsg also lost their single player in the fight to TE clan. FULLPWR's Mogambo, who was holding the small compound, got knocked by Mega Stars. As none of his teammates was nearby to save him, he faced an early elimination from the game.

Mid Game

RVNG's Akshay caught JSL player while he was healing behind a rock. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful in confirming his kill, as JSL's RobinGod saved him behind the cover. After a few moments, JSL added a kill point to their bag by punishing TGE's player with M416 taps.

Late Game

While scouting Pai Nan, MGZed observed some footsteps on the minimap and decided to rush into the small building. After the battle, MGZed knocked vsgCrawler's Evo with a Molotov and sharply added a kill to the points table. GODLike won the final battle after snatching victory from the Fnatic with a total of 6 kills in the second match.