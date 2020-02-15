PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: LCraft eSports wins second game of Day 3

The group stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, got underway recently.

The second match of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Sahmee to Khao, and the first play zone was formed on the northwest side.

Early Game

iNSANE Legend knocked out M40's Rival with his Vector spray. Later he confirmed his kill, drawing the first blood of the game. After a few moments, M40 Ruthless also got punished by iNSANE Legend, securing the second kill of the map. Meanwhile, the remaining players of M40 clan decided to fell back to avoid early elimination.

Mid Game

In a close-range fight, ELMT clan knocked out Celtz Red with M416. OR Mavi who was holding the compound became a difficulty for Celtz clan, as they third partied them from behind. On the other side, Airdrop landed near the bridge contained M249 and Level 3 Gear in it.

Late Game

In the final zone, 4 teams were standings alive on the map followed by 12 players on the ground. 7S's Zigsaw wiped out Aztec Killsome with a high position advantage. In the last battle, 7S and LC faced off each other and with the advantage of playzone, LC clan clutched the second game.