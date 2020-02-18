PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: LCrafteSport wins the fourth game of Day 6

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Military Base to Lipovka, and the first play-zone was formed on the east side of the map.

Early Game

GODL Xzist knocked out M40 Ruthless, drawing the first blood of the game. However, he couldn't confirm his kill, and the team member of the M40 clan saved him. On the other side, three squads landed in Pochinki, which resulted in several early eliminations from the final game of the day.

Mid Game

With the perfect usage of nades, the GODL clan delivered massive damage to JSL players. While camping near the Mylta Power, LCrafte spotted ELVS clan and took down their single teammate. However, the player got survived as he was in the cover behind the small house.

Late Game

Mega and Godl clan fought an intense battle in the final zone. During the battle, LCrafte hardly punished Mega clan by doing the third party from behind. As a result of it, all the members of the MEGA clan got eliminated at 3rd spot. LCrafte conquered the final battle and snatched the victory from the GODL clan with 15 kills.