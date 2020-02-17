PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: Marcos Gaming wins the third game of Day 5

Match Standings

The Indian Semi-Final of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Dobro Mestro to Zabava, and the first play-zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

Mayhem's Cloak knocked out Neo from IM clan in the first minute of the game, drawing the first blood of the map. On the other side, LC Crafte and TE clan took the fight at the beginning of the round. LC's Exotic, who was flanking from the right side of the building, deleted Sahil 2k from the game and got a single-elimination of the opponent team.

Mid Game

While exploring the small compounds, Fnatic spotted out IM clan who was holding a two-story building. Observing this, ScoutOP cooked a nade and knocked out a player of IM clan. Later, the whole team of Fnatic decided to engage on them and recovered the points lost in the previous game.

Late Game

In the final zone, Fnatic took massive damage from the play zone. Luckily, all the players survived in the late game. In a 1v1 intense situation, both the players decided to heal battle. Marcos Gaming secured the victory of the game, as he was left with the most number of medkits.