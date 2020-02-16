PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: MegaStars win third game of Day 4

Match Standings

The Indian Semi-Final of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Valle Del Mar to Los Leones, and the first play-zone was formed in the center of the map.

Early Game

As the flight path stretched from the one side of the map, the majority of the teams failed to shatter on the map. JSL's Surya made a colossal mistake at the beginning of the round, as he took the fight with RVNG clan when his teammates were not nearby. As a result of it, he faced an early elimination in the third game.

Mid Game

While traveling to a new location, JSL lost one more teammate to the iNSANE clan who was riding on the backseat of the bike. Somehow, JSL Faiyaz escaped from the scene and saved his life. On the other side, the whole area of Pecado was captured by TE clan, which helped them loot the best gear without any fights.

Late Game

Fnatic's ASH knocked out Unreal from TE clan while he was shifting to the next zone. TE's Sahil2k then spotted PWR clan and knocked a single player of their team. However, he couldn't confirm his kill and the enemy player survived. It was the final zone and Mega Stars wiped out the whole squad of Team Tamilas in a face-to-face fight. MegaStars won the third match with a total of 17 kills.