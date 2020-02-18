PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: Orange Rock wins the first game of Day 6

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament is in full swing with the action rolling into Day 6.

The first match of the day took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Ferry Pier to Yasnaya Polyana, and the first play zone was formed in the center of the map.

Early Game

Two squads landed at Privmosk and battled out early in the round. At first, JSL's Faiyaz knocked out Mayhem's Believe and instantly killed him by pushing into the building. Later, the remaining members of the Mayhem clan shifted to quarry and decided to step back in order to avoid early elimination.

Mid Game

While rotating towards School apartments, ELV Snipu took massive damage from the opponent team. However, ho got escaped from the scene and saved his life. The airdrop contained Groza +Level 3 Gear, landed near the Celtz clan, and without taking any fights, they successfully looted the drop.

Late Game

After the 20 minutes, only eight teams were alive on the map, followed by 24 players. OR's DaljitSK again showed some aggression with his Kar98 by eliminating Mayhem's Navjot in the final zone. In the last zone, OR Mavi caught the remaining players of the GODL clan and secured the victory of the first match. Orange Rock won the game with a total of 15 kills.