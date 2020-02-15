PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: Orange Rock wins the third game of Day 3

Match Standings

The Indian Semi-Final of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Vikendi map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Dino Park to Zibava, and the first play-zone was formed on the south side of the map.

Early Game

The first zone became a huge problem for the majority of teams and forced them to do a hard shift into the next circle. Mega and JSL clan who were looting the same location, got collided with each other and showed an early battle in the game. With the help of MicroUZI, Mega's Paradox knocked two members of the opponent team. Later the whole squad of Mega clan got regrouped and decided to take a full-fledged fight.

Mid Game

In the mid-game, Celtz's Rox made a huge mistake and got vanished by iNSANE team members. On the other side, M40's Rival knocked out GODL Carry with a headshot of AKM. Later he confirmed his kill and added a kill point into the bag.

Late Game

Meanwhile, Myahem's Cloak who was unfamiliar with the position of the enemy, got killed by Team Elves in a car accident. Just after a few seconds, Airdrop landed near the sea shore contained Groza in it. In the final zone, Orange Rock got the victory by wiping out the whole squad of ELMT Esports.