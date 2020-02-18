PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: Orange Rock wins the third game of Day 6

The Indian Semi-Final of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway. The third match of the tournament took place in the Miramar map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Graveyard to Monte Nuevo, and the first play-zone was formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

7Seas collided with JSL at the beginning of the match, and their single-player got knocked down in Pecado. Later both the teams decided to take full fledge fight with each other, which was conquered 7Seas. JSL faced the early elimination from the game, and their journey ended at #16 rank.

Mid Game

From the top of the mountain, Orange Rock spotted the IM clan who was looting the small compound. DaljitSK and Mavi waited for the right moment and engaged on the enemies when they were aside from the cover. After a few moments of the gunfight, Orange Rock successfully fired three team members of the IM clan. However, the last player decided to escape from the location.

Late Game

In the final zone, M40 played brilliantly and heavily punished the members of the Team Genocide. Unfortunately, M40 clan died outside of the play zone and secured #6 position on the points table. The final battle took place between Orange Rock and Aztecs ESP. Due to the advantage of the safe zone, Orange Rock got the second chicken dinner of the day and marked the victory on the leaderboard.