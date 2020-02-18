PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: Team Genocide wins second game of Day 6

Match Standings

The group stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is well underway, with the second match of the day taking place in the Sanhok map from a third-person perspective.

The flight path of the map stretched from Bhan to Paradise Resort, and the first play zone was formed on the west side.

Early Game

Three teams landed in Camp Bravo and waited for each other to make the first move. At the time, all three teams were holding their respective spots and looking to avoid early battles.

JSL, who played brilliantly in the previous match, showed some great aggression towards the M40 clan and soon enough, wiped out the entire opposition.

Mid Game

While rotating towards the next circle, Mayhem's Cloak was removed from the game by one of the opponents. Meanwhile, the entire Mega squad applied the pressure on LCrafte and killed two of their members.

Late Game

OR DaljitSK and Mavi collided with the whole squad of TGE and faced elimination. Later, the remaining two players left the location and decided to play safely. The TGE clan managed to snatch victory from the IM clan in the final battle and got the chicken dinner with 11 kills.