PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: Team Tamilas wins the first game of Day 4

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The first match of the tournament took place in Erangel in the third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Severny to Novo Repnoye, and the first play zone was formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

Fnatic spotted out the Team Tamillas while shifting into the next zone, and decided to engage with them. During the battle, Raven from Team Tamillas accidentally knocked himself out with a grenade. Afterwards, both teams faced some nades and delivered massive damage to each other.

Mid Game

Just after a few minutes, iNSANE clan managed to vanish two members of Team Tamillas doing third party from behind. In the fourth zone, JSL also lost two players and faced difficulties to survive further on the map.

Late Game

In the final zone, play zone knocked out iNSANE Legend, and UME Bhishma took advantage of it by stealing the opponent's kill. The final battle concluded between Mega Stars and Team Tamilas. As the circle did not favor Mega Stars, it forced the last alive player to give up his position. Team Tamilas got an easy victory with a man advantage of the first game.