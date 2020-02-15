PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: TGE wins the first game of Day 3

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The first match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Gatka to Novo Repnoye, and the first play-zone was formed on the west side of the map.

Early Game

In the first five minutes of the match, none of the teams collided with each other, and as a result of it, no early action appeared in the game. The first airdrop landed near team number 20, contained Groza + Level3 gear in it. The playing team successfully looted the drop without taking any fights.

Mid Game

While crossing the bridge, Mega clan spotted out JSL clan who was doing bridge camp. Later, Mega decided to camp other point of the bridge to avoid early fights. On the other side, Celtz's Rox knocked out M40's Ruthless with DP28 in the open field. Following it, the whole squad of Celtz decided to engage on the opponent team. Moreover, they also added three kill points after a few gunfights.

Late Game

While shifting into the next circle, the alive member of M40 accidentally killed himself by jumping out from a running vehicle. Celtz who was playing aggressively in the game further punished Mega's Encore with Scarl spray. TGE clinched the final battle by wiping out Aztec ESP at #2 position.