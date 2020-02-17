PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: UMExRxN wins the first game of Day 5

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament is in full swing.

The first match of the tournament took place in Erangel from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Ferry Pier to Novo Repnoye, and the first play zone was formed in the center of the map.

Early Game

Fnatic decided to land near the fields of Pochinki to loot the small compounds quickly and shift into the next zone. On the other side, vsgCrawler's nb faced an early elimination just after landing on the location. Later, the whole squad of vsgCrawlers decided to step back from the scene.

Mid Game

The first airdrop of the game landed near the bridge of Rozhok, and it contained a M249 + Level 3 gear in it. While rotating into the next zone, Fnatic knocked out two players of LCrafte in running vehicle. However, the remaining members got escaped from the spot and saved their life.

Late Game

MGZed, who was holding the School, knocked out two players of Fnatic. Luckily both the players of Fnatic got revived by their teammates behind the cover of Rozhok hills. UMExRxn played very well in the final zone and gave a tough competition to 7SeasEsports. After the gunfights, UME snatched the victory from the opponent team and secured the win of the first game.