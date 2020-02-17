PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: UMExRxN wins the fourth game of Day 5

Match Standings

The Indian Group Stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, is underway.

The fourth match of the tournament took place in the Erangel map from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Novo Repnoye to Shooting Range, and the first play-zone was formed on the north side of the map.

Early Game

While exploring the small compounds of Yasnaya Polyana, LCrafte's Villian got caught by IM clan and faced an early elimination from the game. On the other side, Fnatic's ScoutOP over-committed the situation and got knocked out by the M40 clan. As none of his teammates were nearby, he ended up getting killed by the opponent team.

Mid Game

M40 Carnage accidentally killed himself while he was shifting in the next zone by blowing up his vehicle. The airdrop of the second zone that landed in the Severny contained AWM+Level 3 gear in it. However, it remained unlooted as no team was close to the spot.

Late Game

In the small compound, MGzed clan edged out the Mayhem clan and finished their whole squad at #14. While flanking into the safe zone, UME's Kiki punished Fnatic's Owais and confirmed his kill by bursting the UAZ. UMExRxn won the final battle and got the second chicken dinner of the day.