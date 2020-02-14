PMCO India Semi-Finals Results: UMExRxN wins second game of Day 2

Match Standings

The group stage of the PMCO Spring Split 2020, the massive PUBG Mobile tournament, got underway recently.

The second match of the tournament took place in the Sanhok map in third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Docks to Camp Alpha, and the first play zone was formed on the northwest side.

Early Game

Cletz's MJ knocked out and instantly killed PWR ZoomBoom in a close-range battle, drawing first blood. The first airdrop of the game that landed near Camp contained AUG+8x. However, the airdrop remained untouched, as no teams were looting nearby locations.

Mid Game

IM' Mighty got punished by MGZed Dude while he was running towards his teammate. Later, IM clan lost all three players to MGZed clan, finishing at the #16 spot. Meanwhile, Team Tamillas knocked out PWR Podo, however, he failed to confirm his kill and the opponent was revived by his teammate.

Late Game

Fnatic's Ronak got an opportunity to steal a kill and he did so successfully, adding a kill point for his team. The final battle between UME and ELMT clan then took place, and with a man advantage, UME clinched the victory by flanking the opposition. UME won the second match of the day, followed by four kills.