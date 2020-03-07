PMCO Iraq Group Stage: Day 4 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The fourth day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were met with a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for Iraq is being conducted separately this year and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group B and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fourth day of the group stage. A total of 4 matches were played, and at the end of the day, IKURD topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 131 points. FORKURDISTAN and TEAM FRAG followed them with 114 and 110 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fourth day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Iraq Group Stage Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 IKURD 131 Points

#2 FORKURDISTAN 114 Points

#3 TEAM FRAG 110 Points

#4 TEAM PACE 102 Points

#5 KURDI 2 97 Points

#6 KURD IP TEAM 92 Points

#7 FALCON GAMING 91 Points

#8 MILITARY8 90Points

#9 25X9 87 Points

#10 LAST ESPORTS 87 Points

#11 KURD 21 GAMING 85 Points

#12 HALDY BYABAN 82 Points

#13 THE MONSTER 77 Points

#14 4KURDMAIN 72 Points

#15 E7 GAMING 70 Points

#16 KURD SQUAD 68 Points

PMCO Iraq group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.