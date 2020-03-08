PMCO Iraq Group Stage: Day 5 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The fifth day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were met with a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for Iraq is being conducted separately this year, and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group A and Group D (total 16 teams) battled it out on the fifth day of the group stage. A total of 4 matches were played, and at the end of the day, TEAM FRAG topped the leaderboard with zero chicken dinner and 179 points. FORKURDISTAN and TEAM PACE followed them with 165 and 151 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the fifth day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Iraq Group Stage Day 5 Overall Standings

#1 TEAM FRAG 179 Points

#2 FORKURDISTAN 165 Points

#3 TEAM PACE 151 Points

#4 IKURD 131 Points

#5 THE MONSTER 129 Points

#6 AD4 122 Points

#7 KURD UP TEAM 118 Points

#8 25X9 118 Points

#9 BESTBROTHERSQUAD 110 Points

#10 KURD 2 97 PoInts

#11 KURD SQUAD 94 Points

#12 FALCON GAMING 91 Points

#13 MILITARY8 90 Points

#14 LAST ESPORTS 87 Points

#15 KURD 21 GAMING 85 Points

#16 4KURDMAIN 82 Points

PMCO Iraq group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.