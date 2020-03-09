PMCO Iraq Group Stage: Day 6 results and overall standings

Overall Standings

The sixth day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020 is over and all the matches were met with a fair amount of excitement. The group stage for Iraq is being conducted separately this year, and a total of 32 qualified teams from the country are competing in the online PUBG Mobile event.

Group B and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the sixth day of the group stage. A total of four matches were played, and at the end of the day, TEAM FRAG topped the leaderboard with zero chicken dinners and 179 points. IKURD and MILITARY8 followed them with 176 and 165 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings after the sixth day of the PMCO Iraq Group Stage 2020.

PMCO Iraq Group Stage Day 5 Overall Standings

#1 TEAM FRAG 179 Points

#2 IKURD 176 Points

#3 MILITARY8 165 Points

#4 FORKURDISTAN 165 Points

#5 TEAM PACE 151 Points

#6 KURDI2 151 Points

#7 THE MONSTER 129 Points

#8 FALCON GAMING 123 Points

#9 HALDY BYABAN 123 Points

#10 AD4 122 Points

#11 KURD UP TEAM 118 Points

#12 25X9 118 Points

#13 LAST ESPORTS 112 Points

#14 BESTBROTHERSQUAD 110 Points

#15 GOODGAME 108 Points

#16 SPACETEAM 106 Points

PMCO Iraq group stage will go on for six days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.