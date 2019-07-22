PMCO News: 5 best performers in the prelims

Ronak Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 22 Jul 2019, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Top 5 Best Performing Players Of PMCO Pre-Lims 2019

PMCO Prelims saw some of the best professional players from various regions teaming up to go head to head and compete for a spot in the next phase. Some of the players played were extraordinary and will be remembered for their performances in in this stage. Here is a list of the 5 best performing players of PMCO Prelims held in Berlin, Germany.

#1 X-Quest Paraboy:

Paraboy from Team X-quest was the best all-round performer for his team in the PMCO Prelims held in Berlin. He managed to get 37 kills in 12 matches that he played in. Apart from this, he also dealt 8495 damage to players from different teams. Paraboy was also the table topper in terms of headshots as he had 11 headshots to enemy players.

#2 X-Quest Jimmy:

Another player from the Chinese team X-Quest who played exceptionally well in the prelims was Jimmy. He was in second place in terms of kills after his teammate Paraboy as he managed to get 25 in total. While he dealt a good amount of damage, he had six headshots that he delivered to other players in the tournament.

#3 Purple Mood Zooms:

Zooms from Purple Mood played a major role in getting his team to the top spot in the PMCO Prelims. He secured 23 kills as he dealt a total of 4389 damage to players across different matches he took part in. He was in second place in terms of headshots as he managed to hit 9 headshots in Prelims stage.

#4 Purple Mood Jazperr:

Jazperr along with his teammates from Purple Mood was the best performing team in the Prelims stage. They played very aggressively in the later phase of the tournament and got 4 chicken dinners for themselves.

Advertisement

Top 5 Best Performing Players Of PMCO Pre-Lims 2019

Jazperr managed to get 23 kills for himself in the kill count and dealt a good amount of damage to other players. He also helped his team to get better ranking points when his teammates were not able to survive.

#5 Top Esports Fireshow:

Fireshow from team Top Esports was a player who took the responsibility for his team to make it to top 5 in the PMCO Prelims. This team secured 4th place in the prelim stage as they were able to get more ranking points towards the last 3-4 games.

Fireshow notched up 23 kills along with 5074 damage that he dealt to other players. Now he and his team will play in the PMCO Global Finals from 26-28th July in Berlin, Germany.

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News