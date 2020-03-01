×
PMCO North America Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

Swaraj Acharekar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 01 Mar 2020, 13:30 IST

Day 1 Standings
The first day of PMCO North America finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling it out for a spot in the pro-league is over. All 16 teams had their matches on day 1, which comprised 4 matches in all the 4 maps.

In the four matches, Wildcard gaming took two chicken dinners and found themselves at the top of the points table after day 1, followed by HQA Gaming and Tribe Gaming, who occupied second and third positions respectively.

PMCO North America Finals day 1 standings

*1 Wildcard- 93 points (33 kills) (2 WWCD)

*2 HQA Gaming- 65 points (33 kills) (1 WWCD)

*3 Tribe Gaming- 54 points (24 kills) (1 WWCD)

*4 Team Singluarity- 48 points (17 kills) (0 WWCD)

*5 Simplicity- 39 points (17 kills) (0 WWCD)

*6 The Unnamed- 32 points (13 kills) (0 WWCD)

*7 Spacestation Gaming- 31 points (14 kills) (0 WWCD)

*8 JOVI- 28 points (13 kills) (0 WWCD)

*9 Prada- 27 points (12 kills) (0 WWCD)

*10 4Angrybabies- 27 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*11 Pittsburgh Knights- 26 points (15 kills) (0 WWCD)

*12 Universe 7- 23 points (13 kills) (0 WWCD)

*13 Null- 21 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*14X Gamer- 20 points (7 kills) (0 WWCD)

*15 Latinos Gaming- 20 points (3 kills) (0 WWCD)

*16 Abusementprk- 15 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

The North American Finals will go on for two days and teams will be looking to reach the top 5 to secure their place for the pro-league. Catch all the action on the Offical PUBG mobile esports channel.

Published 01 Mar 2020, 13:30 IST
