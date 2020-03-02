PMCO North America Finals 2020: Day 2 standings and list of teams who have qualified for Pro-League

Final Standings

The North American finals of the PMCO spring spilt where 16 teams were battling it out for spots in the Pro-League is over. All the 16 teams battled it out for two days in an online event to grab a spot in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL).

After two days of great action, Wildcard gaming topped the charts quite comfortably with three chicken dinners and 62 kills to their name. The real battle was seen for the fifth spot as four teams tried to get into the last spot, but Pittsburgh Knights somehow managed to grab this spot.

Here are the overall Standings after day 2

Top 5 teams have qualified for the PMPL 2020

*1 Wildcard- 161 points (62 kills) (3 WWCD)

*2 The Unnamed- 116 points (43 kills) (1 WWCD)

*3 HQA Gaming- 115 points (57 kills) (1 WWCD)

*4 Simplicity- 107 points (46 kills) (1 WWCD)

*5 Pittsburgh Knights- 78 points (30 kills) (1 WWCD)

*6 Tribe Gaming- 74 points (35 kills) (1 WWCD)

*7 Team Singualrity- 72 points (26 kills) (0 WWCD)

*8 JOVI- 64 points (22 kills) (0 WWCD)

*9 Spacestation Gaming- 52 points (22 kills) (0 WWCD)

*10 4AngryBabies- 51 points (19 kills) (0 WWCD)

*11 Latinos Gaming- 49 kills (12 kills) (0 WWCD)

*12 Unierse 7- 46 points (26 kills) (0 WWCD)

*13 Null- 45 points (12 kills) (0 WWCD)

*14 X Gamer- 44 points (21 kills) (0 WWCD)

*15 Prada- 33 points (14 kills) (0 WWCD)

*16 Abusementprk- 32 points (12 kills) (0 WWCD)

The top five teams have qualified for the PMPL America region, which will commence in March. Teams from South America and North America will fight for places in the PUBG Mobile World League. Catch all the action on the Offical PUBG mobile esports channel.