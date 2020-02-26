PMCO North America Semi-Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

The first day of PMCO North America semi-finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling it out for a spot in the finals is over. All 24 teams had their matches on day 1, which comprised 3 matches all in the Erangel map..

In the 3 matches, 3 different teams got chicken dinners with Pittsburgh Knights opening a small lead at the top as they had the most kills on Day 1. Spacestation Gaming, who topped the group stages currently sits second with 44 points followed by The Unnamed who have 38 points.

PMCO North America Semi-Finals Day 1 overall standings

*1 Pittsburgh Knights- 61 points (31 kills) (1 WWCD)

*2 Spacestation Gaming- 44 points (17 kills) (1 WWCD)

*3 The Unnamed- 38 points (14 kills) (1 WWCD)

*4 Null- 37 points (16 kills) (0 WWCD)

*5 Wildcard- 32 points (13 kills) (0 WWCD)

*6 AVAPXIA- 24 points (3 kills) (0 WWCD)

*7 4AngryBabies- 22 points (9 kills) (0 WWCD)

*8 BAT- 17 points (8 kills) (0 WWCD)

*9 Latinos Unidos- 17 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*10 HQA Gaming- 14 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*11 Abusementprk- 14 points (2 kills) (0 WWCD)

*12 X Gamer- 12 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*13 Simplicity- 12 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*14 Tribe Gaming- 11 Points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*15 Universe 7- 10 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*16 Team Singularity- 9 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*17 Youarescare- 9 points (5 kills) (0 WWCD)

*18 PRADA- 9 points (2 kills) (0 WWCD)

*19 G25 Gaming- 8 points (2 kills) (0 WWCD)

*20 JOVI- 6 points (4 kills) (0 WWCD)

*21 Endgame- 6 points (3 kills) (0 WWCD)

*22 The Rejects- 5 points (2 kills) (0 WWCD)

*23 Polar Ace- 3 points (1 kills) (0 WWCD)

*24 Martial Arts- 2 points (0 kills) (0 WWCD)

The North America semi-finals will go on for 4 days and the Pubg fans can watch the live action on the offical Pubg Mobile Esports Channel.