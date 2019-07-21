×
PMCO Pre-Lims Day 2 Full Match Schedule, Two Indian Teams In Pre-Lims, Day 1 Team Standings

Ronak Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
43   //    21 Jul 2019, 14:24 IST

PMCO Pre-Lims Day 2 Full Match Schedule
PMCO Pre-Lims Day 2 Full Match Schedule

PUBG Mobile's biggest Esports tournament PMCO has its Pre-Lims stages going on currently. There are a total of 15 teams in Pre-Lims competing with each other to get their tickets to play in PMCO Global Finals in Berlin, Germany. From India, there are two teams Indian Tigers and TeamIND who qualified for PMCO Prelims. Out of these 15 teams, top 5 teams from will qualify for the PMCO Global Finals.

Day 2 Schedule Of PMCO Pre-Lims:


There will be 6 matches played among the 15 teams on different maps. After these 6 matches, best 5 teams will get selected for PMCO Global Finals. Here is the full list of all 6 matches with maps:

#1 Match 6: Sanhok (TPP)

#2 Match 8: Erangel (TPP)

#3 Match 9: Miramar (TPP)

#4 Match 10: Erangel (TPP)

#5 Match 11: Vikendi (TPP)

#6 Match 12: Erangel (TPP)

All 6 matches will be played in TPP (Third Person Perspective) Mode. Here is a list of top 16 teams playing in PMCO Pre-Lims after day 1 standings:

#1 Team X- Quest: 181 Points

#2 Team Purple Mood: 148 Points

#3 Team NVM: 100 Points

#4 Team All Rejection Gaming: 99 Points

#5 Team Omen Elite: 97 Points

#6 Team Top Esports: 90 Points

#7 Team Pittsburgh Knights: 89 Points

#8 Team Queso: 89 Points

#9 Team Secret: 66 Points

#10 Team Indian Tigers: 66 Points

#11 TeamIND: 63 Points

#12 Team TOP: 53 Points

#13 Team Deformia Meditari99: 52 Points

#14 RGSTAR Team: 40 Points

#15 Kurd Squad: 36 Points

#16 Team FROMHELL: 0 Points


The tournament is being live-streamed on PUBG Mobile's Official YouTube channel. You can tune in to their YouTube channel to watch the live-action. The matches will start to be streamed live from 3:30 PM IST.

Stay Tuned for more PUBG Mobile new right here on Sportskeeda.



PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 PMCO 2019 Standings
