PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of 16 teams qualified for PMCO India Finals 2020

Overall Standings

The last day of PMCO India Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO India Finals 2020, is over. The teams of Group B and Group C (total 16 teams) battled it out on the sixth day of the PUBG Mobile event.

A total of 4 games were played on the first day, and after Day 6, Marcos Gaming topped the leader-board with three chicken dinners and 248 points. Orange Rock and 7SeasEsports followed them with 222 and 212 points respectively.

Here's the list of qualified teams who are advancing to the PMCO Spring Split India Finals 2020.

List of 16 Teams Qualified for the PMCO India Finals

#1 Marcos Gaming

#2 Orange Rock

#3 7SeasEsports

#4 MegaStars

#5 ELMT Esports

#6 LCrafteSport

#7 UMExRxN

#8 Fnatic

#9 GODLIKE

#10 Team Tamilas

#11 Celtz

#12 Team Genocide

#13 vsgCrawlers

#14 Team Insane

#15 AZTECS ESP

#16 Revenge eSpt

Accodring to the source, PMCO India regional finals will begin on 23rd February and the winners of Finals will further play in the next league of PMCO. Click Here to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 tournament.