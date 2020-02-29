PMCO Spring Split 2020: List of 16 teams who have qualified for PMCO North America Finals

Points table after day fourth

The last day of PMCO North America Semi-Finals 2020, where a total of 24 teams are fighting for a spot in the PMCO North America Finals, is over. The teams of group B and group C battled it out on the fourth day of the PUBG mobile event.

A total of 4 matches were played on the fourth day on all the available 4 maps in PUBG mobile. After Day 4, Pittsburgh Knights topped the leader board with 3 chicken dinners and also topping the kill points chart. Simplicity and space station gaming followed them with 142 and 131 points respectively.

List of all the teams that played the Semifinals

Top 16 from this list have qualified for the Finals-

*1 Pittsburgh knights- 178 points (89 points) (3 WWCD)

*2 Simplicity- 142 points (52 kills) (2 WWCD)

*3 Spacestation Gaming- 131 points (62 kills) (1 WWCD)

*4 The Unnamed- 121 points (54 kills) (1 WWCD)

*5 Tribe Gaming- 120 points (46 kills) (0 WWCD)

Advertisement

*6 Wildcard- 120 points (43 kills) (1 WWCD)

*7 Abusementprk- 118 points (43 kills) (1 WWCD)

*8 JOVI- 110 points (32 kills) (1 WWCD)

*9 4Angrybabies- 109 points (47 kills) (1 WWCD)

*10 Universe7- 99 points (39 kills) (1 WWCD)

*11 Latinos Gaming- 95 points (30 kills) (0 WWCD)

*12 X Gamer- 94 points (31 kills) (1 WWCD)

*13 NULL- 91 points (35 kills) (0 WWCD)

*14 HQA Gaming- 79 points (37 kills) (0 WWCD)

*15 Prada- 75 points (35 kills) (0 WWCD)

*16 Team Singularity- 64 points (22 kills) (0 WWCD)

*17 AVAPXIA- 59 points (18 kills) (0 WWCD)

*18 Youarescare- 55 points (18 kills) (0 WWCD)

*19 G25 Gaming- 52 points (23 kills) (0 WWCD)

*20 The Rejects- 51 points (18 kills) (0 WWCD)

*21 BAT- 49 points (22 kills) (0 WWCD)

*22 Endgame- 45 points (16 kills) (0 WWCD)

*23 Polar Ace- 39 points (19 kills) (0 WWCD)

*24 Marital arts- 3 points (0 kills) (0 WWCD)

PMCO North America Finals will start on 29th February 2020. The top 8 teams from this stage will advance North America Regional Finals. Catch all the action on the Offical PUBG mobile esports channel.