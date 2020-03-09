PMCO Wild Card Finals: Day 2 Results and Overall Standings

Overall Standings

The second day of PMCO Wild Card Finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Wild Card Finals 2020, is over. The Wild Card teams (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event. The Rank 1 team from this region will qualify directly to PUBG Mobile Word League 2020.

A total of six games were played on the second day, and after Day 2, NoChanceTeam topped the leader-board with four chicken dinners and 201 points. Z3US eSports and FamouS followed them with 162 and 137 points respectively.

PMCO Wild Card Finals Day 2 Overall Standings

#1 NoChanceTeam 201 Points

#2 Z3US eSPORT 162 Points

#3 FamouS 137 Points

#4 WatchMyGP 131 Points

#5 DREAMxTEAM 128 Points

#6 GoodBoys 125 Points

#7 PAIN GAMING 125 Points

#8 Team Gravity 118 Points

#9 Imperial GG 109 Points

#10 MYSTERIOUZ 107 Points

#11 Exodus 82 Points

#12 BlackTeamMgl 65 Points

#13 NO CHANCE 47 Points

#14 NoMercy 46 Points

#15 WMGxCloud 45 Points

#16 Empty 6 Points

The Wild Card Finals will go on for two days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.