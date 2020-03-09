PMCO Wild Card Finals: Day 2 Results and Overall Standings
The second day of PMCO Wild Card Finals 2020, where a total of 16 teams are battling for a spot in PMCO Wild Card Finals 2020, is over. The Wild Card teams (total 16 teams) battled it out on the second day of the PUBG Mobile event. The Rank 1 team from this region will qualify directly to PUBG Mobile Word League 2020.
A total of six games were played on the second day, and after Day 2, NoChanceTeam topped the leader-board with four chicken dinners and 201 points. Z3US eSports and FamouS followed them with 162 and 137 points respectively.
PMCO Wild Card Finals Day 2 Overall Standings
#1 NoChanceTeam 201 Points
#2 Z3US eSPORT 162 Points
#3 FamouS 137 Points
#4 WatchMyGP 131 Points
#5 DREAMxTEAM 128 Points
#6 GoodBoys 125 Points
#7 PAIN GAMING 125 Points
#8 Team Gravity 118 Points
#9 Imperial GG 109 Points
#10 MYSTERIOUZ 107 Points
#11 Exodus 82 Points
#12 BlackTeamMgl 65 Points
#13 NO CHANCE 47 Points
#14 NoMercy 46 Points
#15 WMGxCloud 45 Points
#16 Empty 6 Points
The Wild Card Finals will go on for two days and PUBG fans can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.Published 09 Mar 2020, 00:10 IST