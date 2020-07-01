PMIS 2020: Day 4 semi-finals schedule officially announced

The live stream of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 semi-finals will begin at 6:30 PM on July 1.

A total of 32 teams will battle it out in the semi-finals.

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 4 schedule

The much-anticipated PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, has finally commenced.

The semi-finals of the tournament kickstarted on June 28. Out of 64 teams in the quarterfinals, only 32 have made it to this round of the competition. These teams will now play in four different groups for the next five days, with 30 matches on the schedule. The overall Top 16 at the end of Day 5 will make it to the PMIS 2020 Finals.

At the end of Day 3, Orange Rock topped the leaderboard with 106 points and 41 kills. The second and third spots were secured by Synerge and Megastars, with 106 points each.

The tournament is heading towards the fourth day of the semi-finals and the schedule has now been officially announced.

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) Semi-Finals Day 4 Schedule

The semi-finals will go on for five days and will end in the first week of July. The tournament will be broadcasted in Hindi and Tamil on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

Live stream date and time: 1st July (today) at 6:30 PM IST

Match schedule (maps):

Match 1 - Erangel - C vs D

Match 2 - Miramar - C vs D

Match 3 - Erangel - A vs B

Match 4 - Miramar - A vs B

Match 5 - Sanhok - D vs B

Match 6 - Vikendi - D vs B

The PMIS 2020 semi-finals will go on till July 2 and the top 16 teams will qualify for the finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMIS 2020 on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.