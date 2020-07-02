PMIS 2020: Day 5 semi-finals schedule officially announced

The live stream of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Day 5 semi-finals will begin at 6:30 PM on July 2.

A total of 32 teams will battle it out in the semi-finals.

The highly-anticipated PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, is finally underway.

The semi-finals of the tournament kickstarted on June 28. Out of 64 teams in the quarterfinals, only 32 have made it to this round of the competition. These teams are now playing in four different groups for five days, with 30 matches on the schedule. The overall Top 16 at the end of Day 5 will make it to the PMIS 2020 Finals.

At the end of Day 4, SynerGE topped the leaderboard with 210 points and four chicken dinners. They are followed by Orange Rock and Fnatic, with 197 and 189 points, respectively.

The tournament is heading towards the fifth day of the semi-finals and the schedule has now been officially announced.

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) Semi-Finals Day 5 Schedule

The PMIS semi-finals will go on for five days and will end in the first week of July. The tournament will be broadcasted in Hindi and Tamil on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

Live stream date and time: 2nd July (today) at 6:30 PM IST

Match schedule (maps):

Match 1 - Sanhok - C vs A

Match 2 - Vikendi - C vs A

Match 3 - Sanhok - C vs B

Match 4 - Erangel - C vs B

Match 5 - Sanhok - D vs A

Match 6 - Erangel - D vs A

PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMIS 2020 on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.