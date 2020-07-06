PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Finals: List of all PMIS 2020 individual award winners

Here's a look at all 16 team's final positions the the end of PMIS 2020.

We also look at the special category award winners and how much they earned.

PMIS 2020: Prize pool

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 final stage ended on Sunday after two days of excitement and exhilaration. TSM Entity secured first position and ended team Fnatic's hopes on the final day of the PMIS 2020 league stage.

A total of 16 teams featured in the grand finale, out of 70,000 PUBG Mobile teams. Each and every side that participated in PMIS 2020 performed impressively, while also competing fiercely against one another.

Total prize pool: Rs 50,00,000

Prize money for various position holders at the PMIS 2020 Finals:

SPECIAL CATEGORY REWARDS

PMIS 2020: Special Category Rewards

#1 The Chosen One: Fnatic's Owais with two MVP's.

#2 The Annihilator: TSM Entity's ZGOD with a total damage of 5041.

#3 The Wanderer: TSM Entity's Neyo with a total distance travel of 32.68 kilometers.

#4 Headshot Expert: TSM Entity's Jonathan with a total of 8 headshots.

#5 The Exterminator: TSM Entity with a total of 77 kills.

#6 The Grenadiers: Orange Rock with a total of four grenade kills.

#7 People's Choice Awards: Once again, TSM Entity won the title of most popular squad among the community at the PMIS 2020.

Rank 1st to 16th rewards at PMIS 2020: Rs 45,00,000 total

#1: TSM Entity topped the PMIS 2020 points tally with 177 points, including three chicken dinners and 77 kills in 12 games. Along with that, they bagged Rs 20,00,000 as prize money.

#2: Fnatic secured second spot with 150 points, including two chicken dinners and 64 kills. Along with that, they won Rs 5,00,000.

#3: Team Mayhem secured third spot with 144 points, including two chicken dinners and 54 kills. Along with that, they were given Rs 3,00,000.

#4: U Mumba Esports secured fourth spot with 115 points, including 50 kills, and pocketed Rs 2,50,000.

#5: VST-VXT Esports secured fifth position with 115 points, including a single chicken dinner and 48 kills, taking home Rs 2,25,000.

#6: Team IND secured sixth position with 109 points, including two chicken dinners and 40 kills. They added Rs 2,00,000 to their kitty.

#7: Team Tamilas secured seventh position with 107 points, including 71 placement points and 36 kills, and were given Rs 1,75,000.

#8: Synergy secured eighth position with 106 points, and were handed Rs 1,50,000.

#9: MegaStars secured ninth position in the PMIS 2020 points table with 98 points, including one chicken dinner and 31 kills. As a result, they won Rs 1,25,000.

#10: DarkTangent Esports secured tenth spot with 93 points, and took home Rs 1,15,000 for their troubles.

#11: Orange Rock secured 11th position in the PMIS 2020 points table with 91 points, also winning Rs 1,05,000.

#12: Celtz secured 12th position with 88 points, leaving with Rs 95,000.

#13: ELEMENT Esports secured 13th position with 84 points, including a single chicken dinner and 34 kills, thus winning Rs 80,000.

#14: Inside Out secured 14th position with 70 points, and won Rs 70,000 for their troubles.

#15: LiveCraft Esports secured 15th position with 63 points, and had to be content with Rs 60,000.

#16: PGSx secured 16th position with 60 points, and took home Rs 50,000.