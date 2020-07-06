PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 2 results and overall standings; TSM-Entity crowned champions

TSM-Entity has won the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) with 177 points and three chicken dinners.

Here is a look at the Day 2 results and final points table of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 Grand Finals.

The PMIS 2020 Grand Finals has concluded as the 16 finalist teams battled against each other over two action-packed days for the ultimate title and massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

A total of 12 games were played in the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Grand Finals and all 16 teams performed impressively, providing fierce competition for each other.

At the end of Day 2, TSM-Entity have been crowned the champions of PMIS 2020 by registering 177 points and three chicken dinners, after a narrow finish with Fnatic at the end. Fnatic registered a total of 150 points, while third spot went to Team Mayhem with 144 points in the overall tally.

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMIS 2020 Grand Finals:

#1 Tsm-Entity - 177 points (77 kills)

#2 Fnatic - 150 points (64 kills)

#3 Team Mayhem - 144 points (54 kills)

#4 UMumba Esports - 115 points (50 kills)

#5 VST-VXT esports - 115 points (48 kills)

#6 Team IND - 109 points (40 kills)

#7 Team Tamilas - 107 points (36 kills)

#8 Synerge - 106 points (38 kills)

#9 MegaStars - 98 points (31 kills)

#10 DarkTangent Esports - 93 points (39 kills)

#11 Orangerock - 91 points (36 kills)

#12 Celtz - 88 points (31 kills)

#13 ELEMENT esports - 84 points (34 kills)

#14 Inside Out - 70 points (31 kills)

#15 LiveCraft eSports - 63 points (17 kills)

#16 PGSx - 60 points (24 kills)

Tsm-Entity also got the People's Choice Award along with the ₹30,00,000 prize money. PMIS Grand Finals were streamed live on PUBG Mobile India Official YouTube channel:

