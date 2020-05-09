PMIS 2020: How to join online qualifiers of PUBG Mobile India Series? 

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PMIS 2020 is heading towards its first stage i.e., the in-game qualifiers. The first phase of the tournament will begin on 24th March, where the registered teams will play a minimum of 10 classic matches. After that, the top 248 teams will move on to the next stage and in the same stage, eight teams will come in as direct invites making the total teams to 256.

In the second stage of PMIS 2020, all the teams will compete against each other in dedicated custom rooms. PUBG Mobile officials will create these custom rooms at the scheduled time.

How to join online qualifiers of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020?

PMIS 2020

The ID and password of the custom rooms of the online qualifiers will be shared with the qualified teams via a discord server or a Whatsapp group. Before the beginning of the second stage, the playing teams will receive an invite link on their registered email.

PUBG Mobile officials said this on their website:

Lobby ID and password will be shared with you on community platforms like Whatsapp or Discord before the match by tournament organizers. You will receive an invite link to the community.

Once the player receives the details of the custom room, he can enter it by filling in the room ID and password in the custom lobby section of PUBG Mobile.

However, all players have been strictly instructed to use an anti-cheat app during the whole tournament. The rulebook issued by PUBG Mobile officials says that all the teams participating in the PMIS online qualifier and in all the later stages of the tournament will have to use anti-cheat. It is the most crucial step in the process which must be followed before entering the lobbies.

Furthermore, players should only play using their registered character IDs. Failing to do so will result in automatic disqualification.