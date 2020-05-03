PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series or PMIS 2020 is back again this year, and this time it would have a massive prize pool of INR five million. The tournament was announced a few days ago during a teaser shared on the PUBG Mobile India Official YouTube channel.

The tournament offers an opportunity to underdog teams to prove their worth and become popular among the PUBG Mobile audience. Eligible players wishing to participate in the PMIS 2020 can register on the official PUBG Mobile India website. The registrations for the tournament will begin on 6th May 2020.

How to Qualify for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020?

By filling up required details likin-game name, character ID, age, etc, players will have to register themselves with a team on the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

The eligibility criteria and other rules are yet to be announced but will be out soon on the website. All players will have to be citizens of India to participate in PMIS 2020. After registration, the players will have to follow the steps mentioned below to qualify for the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020:

After registering for the tournament, the teams will have to play the PMIS 2020 in-game qualifiers.

The in-game qualifiers will go on for a total of five days and will be an online stage.

The registered squads will have to play a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 games in total.

The ten games with the highest points will be considered for the final standings, and the top 248 teams will move on to the next stage, i.e., the first phase of qualifiers.

The dates of the in-game qualifiers have not announced been yet but will be revealed soon by the organisers.

PUBG Mobile fans can watch PMIS 2020 on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

