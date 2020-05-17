PMIS 2020: Just a day to go, how to register for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PMIS 2020

PMIS 2020: How to Register for the PUBG Mobile Tournament

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is right around the corner and players, teams and fans alike wait with bated breath for the start of the tournament to catch some exhilarating Battle Royale mayhem when it does.

PMIS 2020 is the biggest mobile gaming tournament in India, and with a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh, it makes the tournament a true spectacle for the fans. Players bring their A game to this huge PUBG Mobile event every year and compete at the highest levels.

Here is how you can enter the series with your team and go for one of the biggest prize pools in Mobile gaming in India:

Navigate to the official PMIS 2020 site to register your team details. You can access the website here.

PMIS 2020: Step-by-step details

Follow all the instructions and check the eligibility parameters to make sure that your team and all its players are eligible for the tournament.

The tournament will be played out in phases, the phases are listed below:

Registrations: The preliminary process to enter the tournament In-Game Qualifiers: Teams will have to play a total of 20 games, out of which the best 20 games will be selected for qualification. 248 teams with the highest scores will be selected to play the Online Qualifiers. Online Qualifiers: A total of 256 teams will compete, out of which 64 teams will qualify for the next round. Quarter Finals: Groups of 4 will be made, from which 8 teams from each group will qualify for the next round. Semi-Finals: 32 top teams from Quarter Finals will advance to the semifinals.Teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots. Finals: The Top 16 teams of the country will duke it out in Battle Royale warfare to claim PUBG royalty in India.

Thanks for your incredible love and support for the show! ❤ pic.twitter.com/496aCWuCj9 — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) May 1, 2020

(source: PMIS 2020 Official Website)