PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India series in-game qualifiers end date changed 

PMIS 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 is one of the premier PUBG Mobile tournaments in India and boasts of a massive prize pool of ₹ 50, 00,000

The registered squads have to play the first stage of the tournament, which is the in-game qualifiers. The top 248 teams from the in-game qualifier will move on to the online qualifier.

PMIS 2020 In-game qualifier dates extended

The in-game qualifier started on 20th May and was open for five days till 24th May. But now according to the official announcement the dates for the in-game qualifier have been extended to 27th May.

All the teams that could not complete the required number of matches can now do it till 27th May. The PMIS 2020 squads that have already completed their 15 games cannot play more matches and will have to wait for the results.

The results of the PMIS 2020 in-game qualifiers are expected to come out on 31st May.

Reason for the extension of PMIS 2020 in-game qualifier?

When this question was asked to the official discord admin on the PUBG Mobile discord server, the answer was

"The window for in-game qualifiers for PMIS 2020 has been extended till 27th May 2020. The extension has been done to help the players who have not been able to participate due to unforeseen circumstances. The results will be out on 31st May 2020."

The official statement

PMIS 2020 Prize Money

The tournament has a massive prize pool of 50,00,000 and will be distributed among the winners in the following manner –

1st Place (Winners): ₹20,00,000

2nd Place (Runner Up): ₹5,00,000

3rd Place: ₹3,00,000

4th Place: ₹2,50,000

5th Place: ₹2,25,000

6th Place: ₹2,00,000

7th Place: ₹1,75,000

8th Place: ₹1,50,000

9th Place: ₹1,25,000

10th Place: ₹1,15,000

11th Place: ₹5,00,000

12th Place: ₹1,05,000

13th Place: ₹80,000

14th Place: ₹70,000

15th Place: ₹60,000

16th Place: ₹50,000

There are also some special individual prizes, which will be awarded to individual players based on their performance in the Grand Finals.

PMIS 2020 Special Category Prizes

The Chosen One: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum no of MVPs)

The Annihilator: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum amount of damage)

The Wanderer: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum foot travel)

Headshot Expert: ₹50,000 (Player with maximum headshots)

The Exterminators: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of kills)

The Grenadiers: ₹1,00,000 (Squad with maximum no of grenade kills)

People's Choice Awards: ₹1,00,000 (Most Popular Squad among the community)