PMIS 2020: PUBG Mobile India Series Registrations to begin on 6th May

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Registration Details

PUBG Mobile is back with the second edition of PUBG Mobile India Series and this tim there is a whopping prize pool of ₹INR 50,00,000. The registration dates of PMIS 2020 have also been revealed officially, and they will start from 6th May 2020 on the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

The officials released the trailer of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 a few days ago on the official PUBG Mobile India Official YouTube channel, where they shared a flashback of PMIS 2019 and announced that PMIS 2020 would be coming soon.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Registrations

The eligible players will have to visit the official website of the PUBG Mobile India on 6th May and register all of their teammates by filling up required details like in-game name, character ID, age, etc.

The eligibility criteria and other rules are yet to be announced but will be out soon on the website. All the players will have to be the citizen of India in order to participate in PMIS 2020.

Last year in PMIS 2019, SouL lifted the trophy, followed by God's Reign in second place. PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 turned out to be an event that gave rise to many professional teams.

PMIS 2020 Official Trailer

Here is the teaser of PMIS 2020 shared by PUBG Mobile India:

PUBG hasn't yet revealed whether PMIS 2020 will be a LAN or an online event, and the COVID-19 situation in India will be given due consideration. Regardless of it being an online or a LAN event, PMIS 2020 will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

