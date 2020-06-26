PMIS 2020: Qualified teams from Group C, Day 4 schedule
- A look at the teams qualified from group C for semi-finals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.
- Day 4 of PMIS 2020 will feature FNATIC and Revenge ORANGE ROCK with 14 other teams.
One of India's biggest PUBG tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series, PMIS 2020, with a whopping ₹50 lakh prize pool, is currently underway.
The third day of PMIS 2020 started with a shock as fan-favorite Tsmentity took an early exit in the first two matches but came back stronger in 3rd match and claimed 25 kills.
INS continued their top performance as they took back-to-back chicken dinners in the first two matches. Team Xpert won the fourth Vikendi match and Stronghold won the third match.
Livecraft claimed the Chicken Dinner in the 5th match and 4ace esports got the top prize in the final match.
TSM-Entity's Jonathan did 1v4 clutch in Erangel on the military bridge and showed why he is considered the best player in South Asia.
Top 8 teams qualified from Group C for the semifinals of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020)
- Inside Out
- 4Ace Esports
- Tsm-Entity
- LiveCraft eSports
- STRONG HOLD
- DarkTangent Esports
- TEAM XPERT
- Revenge Esports
PUBG MOBILE INDIA SERIES (PMIS 2020) DAY 3
Map Schedule:
- GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM:- TEAM INS
- GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM:- TEAM INS
- GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM:- STRONG HOLD
- GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM:- TEAM XPERT
- GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM:- LIVECRAFT ESPORTS
- GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM:- 4ACE ESPORTS
OVERALL STANDINGS
- Inside Out:- 102 POINTS, 2 WWCD
- 4Ace Esports:- 89 POINTS,1 WWCD
- Tsm-Entity:- 86 POINTS
- LiveCraft eSports:- 82 POINTS,1 WWCD
- STRONG HOLD:- 78 POINTS, 1 WWCD
- DarkTangent Esports:- 66 POINTS
- TEAM XPERT:- 62 POINTS, 1 WWCD
- Revenge Esports:- 51 POINTS
- MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS:- 50 POINTS
- Vendetta Esports:- 40 POINTS
- Max Fault:- 37 POINTS
- Team Bope:- 31 POINTS
- THE GODFATHERS:- 28 POINTS
- Shivaye Esports:- 27 POINTS
- NOMADS Official:- 18 POINTS
- Shikari eSports:-17 POINTS
TOP 5 FRAGGERS:
- TSM-ENTITY NEYOO:- 18 KILLS
- TSM-ENTITY JONATHAN:- 18 KILLS
- 4ACE DIVINE:- 14 KILLS
- LCCRAFT SHINCHAN:-13 KILLS
- STRONGHOLD STING:- 12 KILLS
GROUP D:- 26th June
Map Schedule:
- GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM
- GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM
- GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM
- GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM
- GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM
- GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM
- Lets GO
- F1 Dreamers
- AZTECS ESP
- ORB OFFICIAL
- WarŁOcks
- ENGLE
- FORMATION X
- Initiative Esports
- Team Legstump
- DC Officials
- TEAM GODX
- Team Fly High
- Team ELITES
- TheCrew Esports
- Orange Rock
- Fnatic
Fnatic and Orange Rock are the invited teams for this group in PMIS 2020.Published 26 Jun 2020, 00:59 IST