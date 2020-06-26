PMIS 2020: Qualified teams from Group C, Day 4 schedule

A look at the teams qualified from group C for semi-finals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

Day 4 of PMIS 2020 will feature FNATIC and Revenge ORANGE ROCK with 14 other teams.

PMIS 2020 QUARTER FINALS DAY 4

One of India's biggest PUBG tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series, PMIS 2020, with a whopping ₹50 lakh prize pool, is currently underway.

The third day of PMIS 2020 started with a shock as fan-favorite Tsmentity took an early exit in the first two matches but came back stronger in 3rd match and claimed 25 kills.

INS continued their top performance as they took back-to-back chicken dinners in the first two matches. Team Xpert won the fourth Vikendi match and Stronghold won the third match.

Livecraft claimed the Chicken Dinner in the 5th match and 4ace esports got the top prize in the final match.

TSM-Entity's Jonathan did 1v4 clutch in Erangel on the military bridge and showed why he is considered the best player in South Asia.

Top 8 teams qualified from Group C for the semifinals of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020)

Inside Out 4Ace Esports Tsm-Entity LiveCraft eSports STRONG HOLD DarkTangent Esports TEAM XPERT Revenge Esports

PUBG MOBILE INDIA SERIES (PMIS 2020) DAY 3

Map Schedule:

GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM:- TEAM INS

GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM:- TEAM INS

GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM:- STRONG HOLD

GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM:- TEAM XPERT

GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM:- LIVECRAFT ESPORTS

GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM:- 4ACE ESPORTS

OVERALL STANDINGS

Inside Out:- 102 POINTS, 2 WWCD 4Ace Esports:- 89 POINTS,1 WWCD Tsm-Entity:- 86 POINTS LiveCraft eSports:- 82 POINTS,1 WWCD STRONG HOLD:- 78 POINTS, 1 WWCD DarkTangent Esports:- 66 POINTS TEAM XPERT:- 62 POINTS, 1 WWCD Revenge Esports:- 51 POINTS MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS:- 50 POINTS Vendetta Esports:- 40 POINTS Max Fault:- 37 POINTS Team Bope:- 31 POINTS THE GODFATHERS:- 28 POINTS Shivaye Esports:- 27 POINTS NOMADS Official:- 18 POINTS Shikari eSports:-17 POINTS

TOP 5 FRAGGERS:

TSM-ENTITY NEYOO:- 18 KILLS TSM-ENTITY JONATHAN:- 18 KILLS 4ACE DIVINE:- 14 KILLS LCCRAFT SHINCHAN:-13 KILLS STRONGHOLD STING:- 12 KILLS

GROUP D:- 26th June

Map Schedule:

GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM

GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM

GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM

GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM

GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM

GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM

Lets GO F1 Dreamers AZTECS ESP ORB OFFICIAL WarŁOcks ENGLE FORMATION X Initiative Esports Team Legstump DC Officials TEAM GODX Team Fly High Team ELITES TheCrew Esports Orange Rock Fnatic

Fnatic and Orange Rock are the invited teams for this group in PMIS 2020.