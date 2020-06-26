×
PMIS 2020: Qualified teams from Group C, Day 4 schedule

  • A look at the teams qualified from group C for semi-finals of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.
  • Day 4 of PMIS 2020 will feature FNATIC and Revenge ORANGE ROCK with 14 other teams.
Modified 26 Jun 2020, 00:59 IST
PMIS 2020 QUARTER FINALS DAY 4
One of India's  biggest PUBG tournaments, PUBG Mobile India Series, PMIS 2020, with a whopping ₹50 lakh prize pool, is currently underway.

The third day of PMIS 2020 started with a shock as fan-favorite Tsmentity took an early exit in the first two matches but came back stronger in 3rd match and claimed 25 kills.

INS continued their top performance as they took back-to-back chicken dinners in the first two matches. Team Xpert won the fourth Vikendi match and Stronghold won the third match.

Livecraft claimed the Chicken Dinner in the 5th match and 4ace esports got the top prize in the final match.

TSM-Entity's Jonathan did 1v4 clutch in Erangel on the military bridge and showed why he is considered the best player in South Asia.

Top 8 teams qualified from Group C for the semifinals of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020)

  1. Inside Out
  2. 4Ace Esports
  3. Tsm-Entity
  4. LiveCraft eSports
  5. STRONG HOLD
  6. DarkTangent Esports
  7. TEAM XPERT
  8. Revenge Esports

PUBG MOBILE INDIA SERIES (PMIS 2020) DAY 3

Map Schedule:

  • GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM:- TEAM INS
  • GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM:- TEAM INS
  • GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM:- STRONG HOLD
  • GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM:- TEAM XPERT
  • GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM:- LIVECRAFT ESPORTS
  • GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM:- 4ACE ESPORTS

OVERALL STANDINGS

  1. Inside Out:- 102 POINTS, 2 WWCD
  2. 4Ace Esports:- 89 POINTS,1 WWCD
  3. Tsm-Entity:- 86 POINTS
  4. LiveCraft eSports:- 82 POINTS,1 WWCD
  5. STRONG HOLD:- 78 POINTS, 1 WWCD
  6. DarkTangent Esports:- 66 POINTS
  7. TEAM XPERT:- 62 POINTS, 1 WWCD
  8. Revenge Esports:- 51 POINTS
  9. MAD SCIENTISTS ESPORTS:- 50 POINTS
  10. Vendetta Esports:- 40 POINTS
  11. Max Fault:- 37 POINTS
  12. Team Bope:- 31 POINTS
  13. THE GODFATHERS:- 28 POINTS
  14. Shivaye Esports:- 27 POINTS
  15. NOMADS Official:- 18 POINTS
  16. Shikari eSports:-17 POINTS

TOP 5 FRAGGERS:

  1. TSM-ENTITY NEYOO:- 18 KILLS
  2. TSM-ENTITY JONATHAN:- 18 KILLS
  3. 4ACE DIVINE:- 14 KILLS
  4. LCCRAFT SHINCHAN:-13 KILLS
  5. STRONGHOLD STING:- 12 KILLS

.

GROUP D:- 26th June

Map Schedule:

  • GAME 1: ERANGEL- 6:30 PM
  • GAME 2: MIRAMAR- 7:15 PM
  • GAME 3: ERANGEL- 8:00 PM
  • GAME 4: VIKENDI- 8:45 PM
  • GAME 5: SANHOK- 9:30 PM
  • GAME 6: ERANGEL-10:15 PM
  1. Lets GO
  2. F1 Dreamers
  3. AZTECS ESP
  4. ORB OFFICIAL
  5. WarŁOcks
  6. ENGLE
  7. FORMATION X
  8. Initiative Esports
  9. Team Legstump
  10. DC Officials
  11. TEAM GODX
  12. Team Fly High
  13. Team ELITES
  14. TheCrew Esports
  15. Orange Rock
  16. Fnatic

Fnatic and Orange Rock are the invited teams for this group in PMIS 2020.

Published 26 Jun 2020, 00:59 IST
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020
