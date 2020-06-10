PMIS 2020: New revised format explained

PMIS 2020 qualification slots have been increased from 248 to 992, indicating the introduction of a brand new format.

Here Sportskeeda explains the intricate details of the new revised PMIS 2020 format.

PMIS 2020

The results of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 In-Game Qualifiers were revealed on 5 June 2020. A number of teams raised several concerns about the selection process and demanded transparency, eliciting a response from authorities.

Further to which PUBG MOBILE India released an official statement stating a change in format and increase in slots of PMIS 2020.

With the new format already enforced, here Sportskeeda explains the same in detail to resolve further queries.

PMIS 2020 Revised Format:-

PRE-QUALIFIERS (11TH JUNE - 15TH JUNE)

Teams - 992 teams qualified from the in-game qualifiers would playing pre-qualifiers.

Groups - They will be divided into 62 groups with each group having 16 teams.

Number of matches - Best of 2 matches will be played in Erangel Map.

Qualification - Four teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) will move on to Online qualifiers (Round 1).

ONLINE QUALIFIERS (Round 1)

Teams - A total of 256 teams (248 Qualified teams from Pre Qualifiers + 8 Invited Teams) will be playing this round.

Groups - They will be further divided into 16 groups with each group having 16 teams.

Number of Matches - Best of 2 matches will be played in Erangel and Sanhok Map.

Qualification - Top three teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) will move on to the next round.

QUARTER FINALS (Round 2)

Teams - A total of 64 teams (56 Qualified teams from Online Qualifiers + 8 Invited Teams + 8 teams with highest kills in the previous round) would be playing this round.

Groups - They will be further divided into 4 groups with each group having 16 teams.

Number of Matches - Best of 6 matches will be played over a set of different maps.

Qualification - Top eight teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) will move on to the Semi-finals.

SEMI-FINAL

Teams - A total of 32 teams would be playing this round.

Groups - They will be further divided into 4 groups with each group having 8 teams.

Number of Matches - These selected 32 teams will play several matches in Round Robin Format. (Eg- A vs B, B vs C & so on..)

Qualification - Top 16 teams will move on to play the Grand Finals.

GRAND FINALS

The 16 selected teams will play a total of 12 matches over two days in PMIS 2020 Grand Finals and compete for the title of "Pubg Mobile India Series 2020 Champion" and a massive prize pool of INR 50 Lakhs.