PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals day 4 results and overall standings

Here is a look at the day 4 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 semifinals.

After day 4, Synerge tops the leaderboard with 210 points and four chicken dinners.

PUBG Mobile India Series Semi-Finals Results and Overall standings

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) Semi-Finals is underway and the teams that made it from the quarterfinals stage are competing against each other for a spot in the finals.

The fourth day of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals is over, and all 32 teams performed impressively, providing fierce competition to each other.

These teams have been divided into four groups (A, B, C and D), and a total of six games are played each day.

After day 4, SynerGE continued to top the leaderboard with 210 points and four chicken dinners. They are followed by Orange Rock and Fnatic, with 197 and 189 points, respectively.

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals day 4 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 4 of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals:

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 SynerGE - 210 points (83 kills)

#2 Orange Rock - 197 points (75 kills)

#3 Fnatic - 189 points (83 kills)

#4 TEAM VST - 169 points (61 kills)

#5 UMumba Esports - 165 points (64 kills)

#6 Megastars - 144 points (57 kills)

#7 DarkTangent Esports - 141 points (59 kills)

#8 Tsm-Entity - 134 points (73 kills)

#9 PGSx - 128 points (50 kills)

#10 LiveCraft eSports - 125 points (46 kills)

#11 ELEMENT esports - 124 points (64 kills)

#12 Celtz - 118 points (42 kills)

#13 Team Tamilas - 112 points (37 kills)

#14 Team IND - 111 points (47 kills)

#15 Team Mayhem - 109 points (38 kills)

#16 Inside Out - 100 points (49 kills)

#17 Powerhouse - 100 points (49 kills)

#18 VSG Crawlers - 94 points (31 kills)

#19 TEAM GODX - 88 points (25 kills)

#20 4Ace Esports - 87 points (37 kills)

#21 TheCrew Esports - 83 points (34 kills)

#22 Lets GO - 78 points (24 kills)

#23 AZTECS ESP- 75 points (31 kills)

#24 ORB OFFICIAL - 73 points (29 kills)

#25 LooPSTorM - 70 points (29 kills)

#26 100cc Esports - 70 points (21 kills)

#27 Thanos FTW - 62 points (25 kills)

#28 HYP GAMING - 62 points (23 kills)

#29 STRONG HOLD - 53 points (18 kills)

#30 TEAM XPERT - 49 points (15 kills)

#31 VikingX - 36 points (10 kills)

#32 F1 Dreamers - 26 points (13 kills)

The PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals will go on till 2nd July and the top 16 teams will qualify for the finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from PMIS 2020 on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

