PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals day 5 results and overall standings

Here is a look at the day 5 results and points table of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 semifinals.

The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard have qualified for the PMIS Finals 2020.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile India Series Semi-Finals Results and Overall standings

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020) Semi-Finals is over and the teams that made it from the quarterfinals stage battled it out for a spot in the finals. The fifth day of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals concluded, and all 32 teams performed impressively, providing fierce competition for spectators sitting at home.

The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will now play in the PMIS 2020 finals for the ultimate prize pool of INR 50,00,000. After day 5, SynerGE finished as the leaders of the PMIS 2020 semi finals points table with 264 points and five chicken dinners. They were followed by Fnatic and Orangerock, with 261 and 215 points, respectively.

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 5 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 5 of the PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals:

PMIS 2020 Semi-Finals Day 5 Overall Standings

#1 SynerGE - 264 points (105 kills)

#2 Fnatic - 261 points (115 kills)

#3 Orangerock - 215 points (82 kills)

Advertisement

#4 Tsm-Entity - 209 points (109 kills)

#5 UMumba Esports - 207 points (84 kills)

#6 TEAM VST - 189 points (67 kills)

#7 Celtz - 182 points (67 kills)

#8 DarkTangent Esports - 166 points (70 kills)

#9 MegaStars - 159 points (62 kills)

#10 ELEMENT esports - 150 points (78 kills)

#11 Team Mayhem - 144 points (50 kills)

#12 PGXs - 138 points (51 kills)

#13 LiveCraft eSports - 136 points (48 kills)

#14 Team Tamilas - 136 points (45 kills)

#15 Team IND - 129 points (52 kills)

#16 Inside Out - 122 points (59 kills)

#17 VSG Crawlers - 121 points (49 kills)

#18 TheCrew Esports - 119 points (48 kills)

#19 TEAM GODX - 118 points (36 kills)

#20 Powerhouse - 112 points (51 kills)

#21 ORB OFFICIAL - 110 points (44 kills)

#22 LooPSTorM - 110 points (37 kills)

#23 AZTECS ESP- 105 points (47 kills)

#24 4Ace Esports - 101 points (47 kills)

#25 Lets GO - 85 points (27 kills)

#26 HYP GAMING - 82 points (24 kills)

#27 100cc Esports - 75 points (24 kills)

#28 Thanos FTW - 67 points (28 kills)

#29 TEAM XPERT - 66 points (21 kills)

#30 VikingX - 60 points (23 kills)

#31 STRONG HOLD - 56 points (19 kills)

#32 F1 Dreamers - 33 points (15 kills)

Also Read: PUBG Mobile - PMWL 2020 East Season Zero format revealed